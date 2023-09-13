Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,972,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

