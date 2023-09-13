StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 121,141 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

