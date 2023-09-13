Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $18.28 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.06.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.