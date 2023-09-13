American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.1 %

AMS stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

