American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.1 %
AMS stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
