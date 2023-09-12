United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.00. 3,153,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

