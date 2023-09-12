First Western Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.30. 368,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

