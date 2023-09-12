First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 8,321 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

