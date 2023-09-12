Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,508,000 after purchasing an additional 357,831 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

