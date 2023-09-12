First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.73. The stock had a trading volume of 217,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

