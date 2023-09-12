Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $460.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

