Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $557.45. 201,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,263. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.31 and a 200 day moving average of $517.77. The firm has a market cap of $247.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

