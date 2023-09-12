Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.78 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.31 and a 200 day moving average of $517.77. The firm has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

