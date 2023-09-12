Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $416.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.18 and a 200-day moving average of $380.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.