Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $416.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.18 and a 200-day moving average of $380.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
