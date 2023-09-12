Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,988,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,333 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $15.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. 39,757,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

