Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. 33,636,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

