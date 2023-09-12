Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $269.45. 94,105,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,069,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

