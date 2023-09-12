Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

