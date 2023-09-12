2,270 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042,570. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

