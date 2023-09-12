Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 22,786 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 360.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

