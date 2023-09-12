First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.03. 370,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,929. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.73.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

