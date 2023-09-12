Front Row Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. The firm has a market cap of $443.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

