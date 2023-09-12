The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,771,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,278,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,888,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

