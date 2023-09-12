Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2,333.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 87,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 50,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $280.12. 370,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,841. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

