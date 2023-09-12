Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

CVX stock opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

