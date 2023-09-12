Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,481.6% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $516,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.42. The company had a trading volume of 986,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. The company has a market capitalization of $313.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.