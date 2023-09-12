Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.22. 79,903,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,981,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $860.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

