Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,061 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,544 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $326,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after buying an additional 97,895 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,177,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $839,024,000 after acquiring an additional 372,211 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 539.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after purchasing an additional 718,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.11.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $564.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.33 and a 200 day moving average of $437.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

