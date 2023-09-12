Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $101,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $441.07. The stock had a trading volume of 794,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,441. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.