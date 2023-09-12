Greenline Partners LLC Sells 8,720 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

