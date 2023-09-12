Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 538,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $14,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,183,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.17. 92,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.