Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Georgetown University boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Georgetown University now owns 24,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 455,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,854. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $226.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

