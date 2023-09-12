Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 489,343 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,751,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 131.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.33. 442,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
