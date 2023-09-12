First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $29.72 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

