Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5,481.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.94. 838,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,972. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $312.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

