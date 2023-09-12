First Western Trust Bank Has $958,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 7,691,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

