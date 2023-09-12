Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amgen by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,381,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,085,000 after buying an additional 88,455 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 317.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.35. The stock had a trading volume of 524,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.