Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 2,518 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 6,009,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,504. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

