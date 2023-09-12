Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 345,046 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,046 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 164,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,629,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.42. 2,648,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,859,481. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

