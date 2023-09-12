Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

