Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after acquiring an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

