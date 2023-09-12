Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,062,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,056,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.