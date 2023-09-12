First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 23,785 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,993 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $94,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,135 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.05. 1,036,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,777. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

