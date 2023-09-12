Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $283,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $740,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.04. 1,010,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,861. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

