First Western Trust Bank Purchases 780 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.09. 513,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,960. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

