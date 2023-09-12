Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NRK remained flat at $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 63,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,386. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.