Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,556 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 89,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $956,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 870,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,561. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $421.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,032 shares of company stock worth $2,353,485 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

