Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

