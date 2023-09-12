Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.