Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NMS remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
