Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMS remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

