Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $998,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.