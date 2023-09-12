Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $29,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

RTX Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of RTX opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

